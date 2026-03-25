Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of PYXS opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYXS. Wall Street Zen cut Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Pyxis Oncology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pyxis Oncology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 37.5% in the third quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ: PYXS) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company’s platform centers on antibody‐drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off‐target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early‐stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

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