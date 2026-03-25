PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Short Interest Update

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 112 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the February 26th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

About PureCycle Technologies

NASDAQ PCTTU opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

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PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCTTU) is a U.S.-based recycling and technology company specializing in the purification of post-consumer polypropylene waste. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PureCycle employs a proprietary, solvent-based purification process originally developed at Procter & Gamble to convert polypropylene feedstock—such as discarded food packaging, industrial scrap and consumer goods—into an ultra-pure recycled resin. The resulting Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene (UPRP) offers performance characteristics nearly identical to virgin polypropylene, enabling its use in demanding applications across diverse industries.

The company was founded in 2015 as a joint venture with technology licensed from Procter & Gamble and subsequently spun out as an independent public company.

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