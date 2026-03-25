PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Up 570.3% in March

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,688 shares, an increase of 570.3% from the February 26th total of 401 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,776 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 49,776 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. 79,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $27.81.

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About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

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PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk is an Indonesian-based integrated food company and one of the world’s largest producers of instant noodles. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Jakarta, the company operates through several business segments including consumer branded products, flour milling, edible oils and fats, and agribusiness. Indofood is a member of the Salim Group and has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a leading name in the regional food industry.

In its consumer branded products division, Indofood manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio that spans instant noodles, dairy products, snack foods, biscuits, confectionery, and flavored beverages.

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