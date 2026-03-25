ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0686 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

BIS stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 12,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 6.54% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

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