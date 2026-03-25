ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SKYU)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0574 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SKYU traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.43.

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The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

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