ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,806 shares, a growth of 771.4% from the February 26th total of 322 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Price Performance

Shares of RINF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 2,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 467.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

About ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.