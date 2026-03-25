Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 15,537 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,244,764,000 after purchasing an additional 636,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,801,155,000 after buying an additional 1,092,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,726,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,285,608,000 after acquiring an additional 711,278 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,903,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,891,845,000 after acquiring an additional 453,096 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $211.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $272.60.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at $193,899,254.28. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at $27,885,657.60. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Argus lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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