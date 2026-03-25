Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balefire LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Thayer Financial L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 490,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

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