Prabir Adarkar Sells 10,000 Shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 843,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,119,491.66. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, January 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total transaction of $3,068,850.00.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.92. 2,911,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,986. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.87 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $253.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore set a $300.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.82.

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Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% in the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

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DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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