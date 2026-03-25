PPHC Declares Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:PPHC)

PPHC (NASDAQ:PPHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 364.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

PPHC Stock Performance

Shares of PPHC stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. PPHC has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

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PPHC (NASDAQ:PPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PPHC. Oppenheimer started coverage on PPHC in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised PPHC to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PPHC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of PPHC in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

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PPHC Company Profile

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Our mission is to become the preeminent provider of global strategic communications by uniting a diverse group of leading government relations, corporate communications and public affairs specialists around the world for the collective success of our clients, employees, and shareholders. Founded by veteran advisors with decades of experience in Washington, DC’s public policy and government relations landscape, we have grown and diversified our global communications advisory business through targeted acquisitions and organic growth.

Further Reading

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