PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Stock Price Down 21% – Should You Sell?

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Free Report) was down 21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.8650 and last traded at $1.8650. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

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About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)

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PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) is a Swedish technology company specializing in the development and production of hydrogen fuel cell stacks and systems. Its core focus lies in creating scalable, high-performance fuel cell solutions for a range of applications, including stationary power generation, e-mobility and marine propulsion. The company’s modular fuel cell modules can be integrated into customized powertrain and power supply systems, enabling zero-emission operation for heavy vehicles, backup power units and distributed energy installations.

The company’s product portfolio features the PowerCell S3 stack series, which delivers enhanced power density and durability compared to earlier generations.

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