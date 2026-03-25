PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.33 Thousand

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $419.33 thousand and $19.33 thousand worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00079067 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005198 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 420,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is medium.com/@officialpotcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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