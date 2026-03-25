Pioneer Wealth Management Group Acquires 69,240 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,240 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 21.0% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned about 0.67% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $69,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

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Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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