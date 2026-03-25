Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.46 and last traded at C$8.46, with a volume of 2820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 63.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.09. The stock has a market cap of C$81.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.74.

About Pinetree Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

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