Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 21,830 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,830 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $286.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of -189.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.11 and a one year high of $301.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -474.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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