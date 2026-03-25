Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,742,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,615 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,302,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,487,000 after purchasing an additional 413,847 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,086,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,734,000 after purchasing an additional 232,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $300,296,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.