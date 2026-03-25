PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP is Viking Fund Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,330,594,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,617,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958,701 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,902,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $150.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.96. The firm has a market cap of $205.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

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