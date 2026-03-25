Pensionfund Sabic Purchases Shares of 2,500 Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $258,791,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 379,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,732,000 after acquiring an additional 293,516 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 351,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 228,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,096,000 after acquiring an additional 228,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 840,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,479,000 after acquiring an additional 211,485 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 295,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 211,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.27.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $515.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.87. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $323.36 and a one year high of $714.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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