Pensionfund Sabic Purchases New Stake in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,253,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,681,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,614,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,947,000 after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hershey by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,605,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,333,000 after purchasing an additional 101,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,473,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,605,000 after buying an additional 52,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,386,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $325,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 59,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,210.99. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,008.52. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,945. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $215.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $150.04 and a 12-month high of $239.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.69 and its 200 day moving average is $194.91.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 7.55%.The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 133.87%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.