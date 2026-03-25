Pensionfund Sabic Purchases New Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $69,803.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $402,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,869 shares in the company, valued at $94,571.40. This represents a 80.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,532 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.14%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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