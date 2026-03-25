Pensionfund Sabic Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,014,000 after buying an additional 34,740,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $974,515,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,459.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,482,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $854,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874,644 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,950,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.8%

ORLY stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.77 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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