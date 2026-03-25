Pensionfund Sabic Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,507,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $3,816,825,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,668,182,000 after buying an additional 5,081,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,318,275,000 after buying an additional 1,631,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,917,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,456.18. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $319.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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