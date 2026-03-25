Pensionfund Sabic Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 74,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.6% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 17,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PFE opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target bump: Guggenheim raised its Pfizer price target to $36 and holds a Buy rating, backing upside tied to key pipeline readouts and boosting sentiment among growth/pipeline-focused investors. Guggenheim price target report

Analyst upgrade/price-target bump: Guggenheim raised its Pfizer price target to $36 and holds a Buy rating, backing upside tied to key pipeline readouts and boosting sentiment among growth/pipeline-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline upside — prostate cancer and oncology momentum: Several analysts highlight potential high-value outcomes from an ongoing prostate-cancer trial and broader oncology progress, suggesting binary upside that could re-rate the stock if positive. Analyst bullish case on prostate cancer trial

Pipeline upside — prostate cancer and oncology momentum: Several analysts highlight potential high-value outcomes from an ongoing prostate-cancer trial and broader oncology progress, suggesting binary upside that could re-rate the stock if positive. Neutral Sentiment: Management investor access — Q1 webcast scheduled for May 5: Pfizer invited the public to view a May 5 analyst call tied to its First Quarter 2026 Performance Report; that scheduled update creates a clear near-term catalyst for guidance or pipeline commentary. May 5 webcast invitation

Management investor access — Q1 webcast scheduled for May 5: Pfizer invited the public to view a May 5 analyst call tied to its First Quarter 2026 Performance Report; that scheduled update creates a clear near-term catalyst for guidance or pipeline commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlights oncology milestones: CFO Dave Denton discussed recent oncology progress on NYSE Live, reinforcing management’s message that non-COVID franchises and oncology are growth pillars. This supports a constructive narrative but is not immediately revenue-producing. CFO oncology interview

Management highlights oncology milestones: CFO Dave Denton discussed recent oncology progress on NYSE Live, reinforcing management’s message that non-COVID franchises and oncology are growth pillars. This supports a constructive narrative but is not immediately revenue-producing. Negative Sentiment: Lyme vaccine trial—strong efficacy but missed primary endpoint: Pfizer and partner Valneva reported >70% efficacy, yet the trial missed its pre-specified primary endpoint because fewer cases occurred than expected. That creates regulatory and execution uncertainty; Valneva’s shares plunged, underscoring market concern about read-across risk. Pfizer will pursue regulatory filings, but approval risk and timing remain uncertain. Lyme vaccine efficacy and trial miss

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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