Pensionfund Sabic Makes New Investment in Fastenal Company $FAST

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 99.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,317,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $638,648,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,973,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,898,000 after buying an additional 9,370,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,431,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,118,000 after buying an additional 7,943,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,387,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

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Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 15.35%.Fastenal’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $705,449.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,500. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 36,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,747,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,600. This trade represents a 48.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Raymond James Financial set a $48.00 price objective on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

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