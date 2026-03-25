Pensionfund Sabic Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 63.6% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.57. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $134.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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