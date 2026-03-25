Pensionfund Sabic Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $204.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.26 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,180. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.18, for a total transaction of $234,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,295.80. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,263. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Further Reading

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