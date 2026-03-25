Pensionfund Sabic Buys Shares of 9,100 D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $158.00 price objective on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. BTIG Research set a $182.00 price target on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Further Reading

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