Pensionfund Sabic Buys Shares of 8,100 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.76.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $234.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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