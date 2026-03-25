Pensionfund Sabic Buys New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000.

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Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $114.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on A

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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