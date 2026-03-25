Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 10,400 PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in PulteGroup by 20.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,496,000 after acquiring an additional 455,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $115.00 price target on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.67.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $1,919,842.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,352.53. The trade was a 16.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $14,891,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 659,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,266,213.12. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,165 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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