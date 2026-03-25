Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC) Short Interest Update

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,745 shares, a growth of 289.8% from the February 26th total of 1,987 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,493 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,493 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearl Diver Credit

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pearl Diver Credit stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.37% of Pearl Diver Credit worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Pearl Diver Credit Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PDCC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Pearl Diver Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

Pearl Diver Credit Dividend Announcement

About Pearl Diver Credit

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.1%.

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Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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