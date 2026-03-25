PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (PSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.
PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.63.
PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile
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