Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $10.37. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $10.7190, with a volume of 1,369,211 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

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Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 164,775 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $1,677,409.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,465,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,599,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,265,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,270,000 after purchasing an additional 75,560 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.2% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 13,803,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,856,000 after buying an additional 7,205,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,559,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,517,000 after buying an additional 5,551,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

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Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company’s core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

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