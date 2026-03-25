Palu Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (PALU)

Palu (PALU) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Palu has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Palu has a total market capitalization of $833.05 thousand and $2.72 million worth of Palu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Palu token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.58 or 1.00306276 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,232.03 or 0.99801116 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Palu Profile

Palu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Palu’s official Twitter account is @palucto.

Buying and Selling Palu

According to CryptoCompare, “Palu (PALU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Palu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Palu is 0.00084817 USD and is up 25.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $4,385,026.03 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Palu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Palu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Palu using one of the exchanges listed above.

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