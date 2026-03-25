Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 6.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.08 and last traded at $160.8820. 56,970,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 50,754,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.68.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $370.61 billion, a PE ratio of 245.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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