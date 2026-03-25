PAID Network (PAID) Price Up 41.4% This Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $52.81 thousand and approximately $54.51 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,809.30 or 1.00006661 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,659.89 or 0.99798593 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 589,686,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,833,217 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 589,686,914.6 with 542,833,217.26 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.00009729 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

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