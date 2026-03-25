Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Short Interest Up 307.1% in March

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,497 shares, a growth of 307.1% from the February 26th total of 2,087 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 516,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,000. Oxford Lane Capital accounts for 2.5% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

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Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCO opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

About Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital is a closed-end management investment company that specializes in corporate credit and structured finance. The fund primarily invests in equity and debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) managed by established collateral managers. In addition to CLO exposures, the portfolio may include senior secured loans and select dividend-paying common and preferred equity securities to enhance yield and diversification.

Since commencing operations in 2013, Oxford Lane Capital has pursued a credit-focused strategy designed to capture income and capital appreciation through active portfolio management.

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