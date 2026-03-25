Orchid Trading Down 6.6% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $15.12 million and approximately $701.95 thousand worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004531 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,214,634.42799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.01542381 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $1,153,733.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

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