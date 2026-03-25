Oppenheimer Raises Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $50.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

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Aramark Price Performance

NYSE:ARMK traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. 337,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,373. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,789,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,312,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,598,000 after purchasing an additional 639,423 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,195,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,702,000 after buying an additional 128,199 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,357,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,901,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,860,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,046 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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