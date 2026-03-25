One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts Sells 500 Shares

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $11,165.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,033.93. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 24th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $47,160.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Lawrence Ricketts sold 5,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $113,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,501 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $58,473.38.

On Monday, March 16th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 1,491 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $34,546.47.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:OLP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 75,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,152. The firm has a market cap of $483.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 184.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 172.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLP. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (up from $26.50) on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLP

About One Liberty Properties

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One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

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