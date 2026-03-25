One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 6th

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th.

One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 339.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

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One Liberty Properties Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of OLP stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $486.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $26.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $58,473.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 188,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,930.98. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 52,252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 458.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

Further Reading

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