Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.3333.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Omeros Stock Down 4.5%

Insider Activity at Omeros

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Omeros has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $721.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, CAO David J. Borges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 28.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Omeros by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,929,000 after buying an additional 666,357 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small-molecule and protein therapeutics. The company’s research programs target inflammation, complement-mediated diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’s portfolio encompasses both internally discovered molecules and biologics, reflecting its commitment to advancing treatments for conditions with high unmet medical need.

Omeros’s first FDA-approved product, Omidria® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution), is indicated to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

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