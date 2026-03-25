Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

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Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.73. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.24%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $217,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,930. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Eric Smith acquired 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,918.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,295.60. This trade represents a 36.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $6,000,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 200,692 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 45,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 2,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,926,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

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