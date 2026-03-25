NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA) Short Interest Down 69.9% in March

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,427 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the February 26th total of 47,892 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. 2,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,371. NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

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NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF

About NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,132,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,800,000. FF Advisors LLC bought a new position in NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

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The IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes. MMCA was launched on Dec 21, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

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