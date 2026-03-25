NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 2.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.6860. Approximately 12,924,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 26,041,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded NuScale Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Texas Capital upgraded NuScale Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised NuScale Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. Analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $1,010,190.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,959.96. The trade was a 41.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 22,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $274,681.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,451.44. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482,254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,515,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,747 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,310,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,277,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,532 shares during the period. Finally, Samsung C&T Corp boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,702 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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