NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRXP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

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NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 20.3%

NRXP stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.97.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about NRx Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting NRx Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $34.00 price target — a very large upside projection that can attract momentum buyers. Benzinga Article

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $34.00 price target — a very large upside projection that can attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its “buy” and set a $25.00 price target, another high-profile bullish endorsement likely supporting the rally. Benzinga Article

BTIG Research reaffirmed its “buy” and set a $25.00 price target, another high-profile bullish endorsement likely supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $0.19 topped consensus (loss of $0.09), a clear earnings beat that likely improved sentiment despite underlying revenue weakness. Press Release

Q4 EPS of $0.19 topped consensus (loss of $0.09), a clear earnings beat that likely improved sentiment despite underlying revenue weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Company reported full-year 2025 results and says it ended the year with $7.8M cash and expects adequate resources to operate through 2026 given current revenue and ATM trends — supportive for near-term runway but not a long-term funding solution. GlobeNewswire Release

Company reported full-year 2025 results and says it ended the year with $7.8M cash and expects adequate resources to operate through 2026 given current revenue and ATM trends — supportive for near-term runway but not a long-term funding solution. Neutral Sentiment: Investor/analyst call prepared remarks/transcript available for review — useful for assessing management tone and guidance but not an immediate directional catalyst by itself. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Investor/analyst call prepared remarks/transcript available for review — useful for assessing management tone and guidance but not an immediate directional catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter was $0.98M, well below analyst expectations (~$7.5M), which is a meaningful operational miss that could concern fundamental investors if not explained by one-time items. Zacks Article

Revenue for the quarter was $0.98M, well below analyst expectations (~$7.5M), which is a meaningful operational miss that could concern fundamental investors if not explained by one-time items. Neutral Sentiment: Several short-interest notices show anomalous/zero reported short positions (and NaN changes) for March — the data appears inconsistent/placeholder and does not provide a clear short-squeeze signal at this time.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sjbenen Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company’s research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx’s pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

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