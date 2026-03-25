North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL) Short Interest Update

North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,485 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the February 26th total of 7,336 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA KOOL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,080. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.01. North Shore Equity Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

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The North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (KOOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to outperform the S&P 500 index by investing globally in stocks of any market capitalization. Investments are adjusted towards sectors the funds adviser identifies as possessing the greatest performance potential. KOOL was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by North Shore.

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