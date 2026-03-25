North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL) Short Interest Update

North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,485 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the February 26th total of 7,336 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA KOOL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,080. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.01. North Shore Equity Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.
North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Company Profile
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