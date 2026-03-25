Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Trading Down 21% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) fell 21% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.8689 and last traded at $0.8689. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS: NDGPF) is a Hong Kong‐based paperboard manufacturing company principally engaged in the production of containerboard and packaging products. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes linerboard, corrugating medium, coated duplex board and testliner, which serve a wide range of end markets spanning e-commerce, consumer goods, industrial packaging and food service. The company also operates complementary businesses in waste paper procurement and paper recycling, integrating raw material sourcing with production to support sustainable manufacturing practices.

Since its founding in 1995, Nine Dragons Paper has developed a multi-regional manufacturing footprint, operating multiple production facilities throughout mainland China and Vietnam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.