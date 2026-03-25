Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.94 and last traded at $101.5710. 9,411,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 10,841,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

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Newmont Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,020. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Newmont by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

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Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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