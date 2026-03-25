Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,530 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $30,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Newmont by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Newmont by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Newmont by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 64,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,033.15. This trade represents a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,020. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.06. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.93 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

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Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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